Employees at Moog in Elma plan to walk out again over vaccine mandate

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of employees at Moog in Elma plan to walk off the job again Tuesday, in protest against the federal vaccine mandate.

Workers say they’re not anti-vaccine, but they believe they should have a choice.

They tell News 4 they were given a memo from Moog saying they have until December 8 to get vaccinated or they’ll be fired with no unemployment and no severance pay.

Many of these workers are engineers and machinists who tell us that if they’re gone, the company will suffer.

“If we were to lose 5,10 percent in key areas, it would bring this company to its knees,” Matt Schreiber, Moog value stream loop leader, says. “And we want to avoid that at all costs. The vaccine could be safe and effective. You can have your opinion one way or another. We just want to work. We don’t want to be forced to take a medical procedure if we don’t want it.”

Employees say they are planning to take legal action if the mandate stays in place.

We reached out to Moog for comment, but have not heard back.