Missing man last seen in Elma found safe by authorities

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dion Dracup has been located safe and in good health, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s office.

The 42-year-old was found in Newstead.

ORIGINAL

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Dion Dracup, 42, last seen in Elma.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says Dracup was last seen Monday evening getting out of a car near 7501 Seneca Street in Elma. The sheriff’s office was notified he went missing Friday night.

The 42-year-old was wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans. He’s around 6’1” and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Dion Dracup’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 21-049407.