ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a fatal motorcycle crash has closed down a significant stretch of Transit Road between Clinton Street and the intersection of Southwestern Boulevard and Old Transit.

It’s not completely clear how long the closure will be in place, but the Sheriff’s office says it will remain “for a lengthy time” in both directions.

News 4 will share further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash, such as the number of vehicles involved, when that information is available.