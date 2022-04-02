ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A senator from Western New York has said a local defense contractor should give back millions in taxpayer dollars after reports of widespread layoffs.

News 4 obtained a letter from State Senator Patrick Gallivan to Governor Kathy Hochul about concerns over layoffs at Moog in Elma. Gallivan said the layoffs are happening in the company’s aircraft group and are coming at a questionable time.

Senator Gallivan’s letter to Governor Hochul (Courtesy: Pat Gallivan)

On March 18, the company announced a $25 million expansion, which it said would add 500 jobs to the local workforce. The announcement came with $15 million in state tax credits. Gallivan told Hochul Moog should have to give the money back if they’re not able to hit the 500 job mark within the next five years.

Multiple requests for comment from Moog have not been answered.