ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Monday, there will be some lane closures on Route 400 in Elma, due to bridge rehabilitation work.

The closures, which will start at 7 a.m. and last approximately four months, will impact both the north and southbound lanes.

Drivers who typically use Route 400 between Bowen and West Blood roads will want to take note of this.