ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Monday, there will be some lane closures on Route 400 in Elma, due to bridge rehabilitation work.
The closures, which will start at 7 a.m. and last approximately four months, will impact both the north and southbound lanes.
Drivers who typically use Route 400 between Bowen and West Blood roads will want to take note of this.
Latest Posts
- Lane closures to begin on Route 400 in Elma this Monday
- Springing forward, a great reminder to check your smoke detector
- Sullivan: Buffalo’s Rob Lanier looks to write a storybook ending at Georgia State
- Russian strikes blast western Ukraine as offensive widens
- Buffalo’s Benny the Butcher talks new album on Wake Up!
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.