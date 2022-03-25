ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national controversy surrounding Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, who became the first to win an NCAA Division I championship has reached Western New York.

Iroquois Central School District Track Coach Thomas Wood took to social media to share his concerns with her winning. The post has since been deleted, but the screenshot shows a picture of the swimmer next to other swimmers and in part reads “no inherent advantage whatsoever?”

The district did not comment on the story, but in an email, the district superintendent CC’d news outlets on the matter.

The email states “The District was unaware of the social media posting. We will follow up accordingly per our personnel policies and procedures.”

Local resident Matthew Brysinski came across the post online. Brysinski identifies as pan, his pronouns are – he, him, his.

“I’ve talked a lot about Lia Thomas over the last month. And, for the most part, there’s a lot of average anonymous Joes kind of saying what they do. This one hit me a little bit differently, because it’s an educator, it’s a coach,” said Brysinski.

There are many memes circulating throughout the internet about the swimmer and members of the local LGBTQ community are speaking out.

“When I look and I see people display hateful comments towards Lia and her experience and what she’s going through. I think, we as a society, a lot of us are ignorant towards the trans-experience, and what it is to transition and what goes into it,” said Brysinski. “My main fear is that a lot of people equate it with Rodney Dangerfield’s Ladybugs or Juwanna Mann. It’s like ‘Hey I’m not good, I’m going to say I’m a girl and I’m going to dominate.’ Which is absurd. It is the most absurd thing you can hear. But, it’s the argument and it’s the popular argument right now.”

Leaders in the local LGBTQ community weighed in as well.



“For me, being a woman of color, a woman of trans-experience, and a woman of faith, it still alarms me to this day that people can be so judgemental and biased,” said Kelly Craig Executive Director Pride Center WNY. “As our trans community continues to grow and flourish with every attempt to live in the mainstream.”

The Niagara Pride organization released a statement on the topic as well:

“First, congratulations to Lia Woods and her accomplishments. It is unfortunate when individuals perpetuate myths about trans athletes, as doing so only serves to do harm and not any social good. Laws and policies which explicitly exclude trans athletes are designed to exclude transgender individuals from social spaces and in fact can lead to harm of all women. Just as all humans have varying degrees of athletic abilities and aptitudes. Trans athletes vary in athletic abilities just like cisgender athletes do. I would encourage individuals to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community, the impact that discriminatory laws and policies have, and discover ways non-LGBTQ+ individuals can be allies.” Ronald Piaseczny, JD, LMHC President – Niagara Pride, Inc

We reached out to the athletic director and the track coach as well and received no response.