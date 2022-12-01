ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shopping for holiday gifts is fun, but have you considered shopping locally? Made in America Store owner Mark Andol finds it really important!

“It’s nice to buy local. You get that relationship-building. That local purchase helps your community, your town! We’re all about creating and saving jobs in the United States of America by increasing American manufacturing, ” said Andol.

The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products. If you would like to shop at Made in America, they have four locations:

1000 West Maple Court, Elma, NY 14059

6041 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043

3701 McKinley Pkwy #612, Buffalo, NY 14219

360 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

They will also be hosting an “American Christmas” event. It’s going to be on December 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nashville recording artist Ricky Lee will be there singing and Santa Claus is coming, too.

There will be about 15 local vendors. Some vendors will be doing book signings and there will also be food trucks. You can come to their 1000 West Maple Court location in Elma for the American Christmas event.