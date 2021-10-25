Moog employees plan walkout over vaccine mandate

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of employees for the company Moog in Elma are planning a walk-out over a vaccine mandate.

Assemblyman David DiPietro tells News 4 employees learned on Friday they have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8. This lines up with a mandate from the DOD for defense contractors.

DiPietro said right now about half of Moog’s workers have not received their shots. Now employees are planning to walk off the job Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

“We can’t afford to allow our defense contractors for one second to have any kind of a slowdown or let down or walk out,” Assemblyman David DiPietro, (R) East Aurora.

News 4 has reached out to Moog for comment and we’re waiting to hear back.