Moog will not join group of employees in litigation opposing federal vaccine mandate

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of Moog employees being represented by attorneys Ralph Lorigo and Todd Aldinger aren’t going to get any help from Moog in their efforts to stop a federal vaccine mandate from being enforced.

MORE | Moog employees walk out over vaccine mandate

Earlier this month, Lorigo and Aldinger sent a letter to Moog’s Board of Directors.

“We have been retained to represent a group of Moog employees/shareholders (our “Clients”) to oppose Moog’s decision to comply with the Biden Administration’s recent vaccine mandate for employees who work for federal government contractors and subcontractors (the “Contractor Vaccine Mandate”),” the attorneys wrote in the letter.

With the letter, they attempted to persuade Moog to join them in litigation, instead of accepting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employees.

“The procedure used to issue the Contractor Vaccine Mandate was illegal,” Lorigo and Aldinger’s letter said.

Related Content Employees at Moog in Elma hold second rally outside plant over vaccine mandate

MORE | Read the entire letter here.

Days later, Christopher Head, Moog’s General Counsel, issued a response to the letter.

Taking into account that the vaccination requirements “present a complex and challenging issue,” Head said that Moog’s management will not join, endorse or support a lawsuit to challenge the federal mandate.

“We will adhere to contract requirements,” the response said.

With that in mind, Head’s letter said that Moog will continue to recognize medical and faith-based exceptions.

“These are limited exceptions, and we expect any application to be made in good faith,” the response said.

MORE | Read the response from Moog’s General Counsel here.