BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Transit Road in Elma on Monday night, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to Transit near Clinton Street just after 9:10 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian was transported to ECMC after being treated for injuries at the scene.

This is now the second pedestrian accident in the past two days in the area. It comes one day after a pedestrian was struck on Route 5 in Farnham on Sunday night.

On Dec. 27, a woman was killed after being hit on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.