ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 62-year-old Elma woman was killed Wednesday in a domestic violence incident involving a crossbow, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Frank Litterio, 61, was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree.

Litterio and the victim were said to have been a couple who resided together for approximately 15 years in the West Blood Road home Litterio owned.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded the residence at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check following a 911 call made by a family member of Litterio’s.

Authorities said 62-year-old Jill Harris was located in the living room of the residence and appeared to have been shot multiple times with a crossbow.

A crossbow is a weapon used for hunting. Unlike a bow and arrow, which uses a string, a crossbow is shot using a trigger mechanism.

“A crossbow is a unique weapon,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “A crossbow has a trigger mechanism to it, its not like a Robin Hood bow and arrow; it’s a powerful weapon. And you have three arrows that were used in this incident.”

Litterio was located in the residence with apparent self-inflicted wounds and transported to ECMC for treatment. As of Friday, he remains hospitalized. His attorney had no comment when reached by News 4.

Following an autopsy, it was determined that Harris had been shot with arrows three times and had been deceased for several hours, according to authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant and the incident is under investigation as a homicide.

Litterio is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 29. He continues to be held without bail and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

