Senator Ortt planning to collect signatures opposing proposed gun raffle ban Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Senator Ortt says he plans to collect signatures opposing the state’s proposed gun raffle ban Saturday.

He’ll be attending gun raffles at Elma and Gasport. The Elma gun raffle will be at the Elma Volunteer Fire Company at 2945 Bowen Rd. and the Hartland Conservation Clun at 3606 Orangeport Rd. will host the other raffle.

A proposed bill by a Democratic Senator in New York would ban people from winning guns at charitable raffles.

Ortt says many organizations, including volunteer fire departments, rely on these types of raffles to help with operations and support charity drives.

“You don’t walk into a catering venue and walk out owning a firearm. What happens is you have to fill out a federal form and you have to go through a NICS check. The people who are participating in this are responsible gun owners, are responsible citizens and if they don’t want to gun, very often they get a gift card to the outlet or store,” Ortt said last week.