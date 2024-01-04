WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A slice of New York State’s Empire State Teacher Residency Program funds have been awarded to Erie 1 BOCES.

As part of the $4.8 million in second round awards, Erie 1 BOCES was given a huge portion, in the form of $3.12 million.

The $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program works to provide matching funds for school districts to create residency programs for graduate-level teacher candidates. Proposals were accepted through the end of June.

“New York State seeks to rebuild its teacher workforce – including through recruiting and retaining teachers throughout the state to resolve the ongoing teacher shortage,” New York’s Workforce Development website says.

The newly awarded money will be used to support 104 teacher residents, Erie 1 BOCES said, noting their partnership with 21 local school districts. They said they’re looking forward to working with local universities Buffalo State, Canisius, Niagara and University at Buffalo.

“The funds from this grant allow the teachers to follow the model of other prestigious professions,” Steve Graser, Erie 1 BOCES’ director of professional development and instructional technology resources, said. “These residencies are full-year, paid mentorship opportunities, no different than internships offered in other industries.”