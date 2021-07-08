Erie Co. Department of Health announces Narcan training sessions for next three months

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Erie County Department of Health and the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force announced the next three months of Narcan training.

The ECDOH offers virtual training in a one-hour format as “Lunch and Learns.”

Officials say this for people who want to participate in a 90-minute format and during a lunch break.

According to the ECDOH, participants who provide a mailing address will receive a free Narcan kit after completing training.

They will also need a computer with internet access or a smartphone with the ability to access WebEx.

County health officials say there’s an in-person training scheduled at DeGraff Community Center in North Tonawanda on Wednesday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m.

The county says they will announce additional in-person training.

To register for virtual or in-person training, click here.

Here’s the full schedule of in-person and virtual training below:

In-person Training

Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 6-8 p.m. DeGraff Community Center, 139 Division Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Virtual Training : The link to a WebEx meeting will be provided to registrants.

JULY

Wednesday, July 14, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

AUGUST

Tuesday, August 3, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, 9 a- 10:30 a.m.

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday, September 15, 1 – 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 18, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

For more information on group training for a business or organization, call 716-858-7695.