Erie Co. Legislature expected to vote on next year’s county budget later this week

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Legislature is expected to vote on next year’s county budget later this week.

Lawmakers met today to discuss what’s in the 2021 spending plan.

The legislature’s finance committee discussed the budget online, earlier today.

The spending plan County Executive Mark Poloncarz produced is leaner than this year’s, trimming about $80 million and 200 workers compared to the initial budget for 2020.

The legislature meets again this Thursday. The budget is due by Saturday.