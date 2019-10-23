Erie Co. Sheriff’s Deputies being awarded for actions during standoff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Governor’s Certificate of Exceptional Valor has been awarded to two Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies John Dunn and Shane Miller are receiving the award for their actions during an incident on August 5, 2018, where a man entered a store with a gun in Springville.

They responded to the Country Fair convenient store at 10:20 p.m. for reports of a man in the store with a sawed-off shotgun.

The man confronted the Deputies when he exited the store, and they told him multiple times to drop the gun.

He refused to listen to Deputies Dunn and Miller and continued to advance toward them. That’s when they discharged their pistols and struck the armed man.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re being awarded for their quick and professional actions in disarming the man and making sure innocent bystanders were safe.

None of the bystanders were injured during the incident.