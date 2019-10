ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced today that detective Theresa Nietzel received the “Task Force Officer of the Year” Award.

Nietzel is being recognized for her efforts in combating human trafficking.

This is the second award she has received in her law enforcement career.

The Sheriff’s Office said, “Detective Nietzel’s outstanding service, dedication, and investigative successes over the past few years made her a tremendous selection for this prestigious award.”