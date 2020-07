ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie Community College leaders are planning on painful cuts in their budget for the upcoming school year.

SUNY Erie’s Interim President Bill Reuter talked to the county legislature today about how the college would make do with much less money.

On his first official day in the post, he halted discretionary spending and overtime and plans to do even more.

In addition, capital projects for the college will be cut by a third and that’s with state matching funds included.