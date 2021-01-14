Erie County allowing permitted restaurants to offer indoor dining, with restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health says “yellow zone” criteria will now be applied to “all permitted food service facilities that are currently located in ‘orange zones.'”

“Practically, this means all restaurants in Erie County will be able to offer indoor dining at 50 percent capacity, as long as yellow zone measures, including a maximum of four people per table and six feet of distance between tables are maintained,” the Department of Health wrote.

Related Content FIRST ON 4: Restaurants suing NYS land win in court

This decision comes after dozens of local restaurants sued the state. New York State Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak ruled in favor of the restaurants, allowing them to offer indoor dining.

The Erie County Department of Health says this is effective as long as Judge Nowak’s injunction is in place. If an appellate court rules differently, all restaurants in the county must follow suit.

A curfew of 10 p.m. will remain in effect, per state regulations. This applies to concession stands, too, including those at Bills Stadium.