Erie County announces dates and times for Narcan training sessions

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health has announced the dates when people can get trained to use Narcan.

People who choose to get the training will learn how to spot the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer the life-saving reversal drug.

In addition to two in-person sessions, a series of virtual trainings are also being offered.

REGISTER | Here’s how to enroll in a training session.

Spring 2021 Schedule

In-Person

Wednesday, April 14 — 6-8 p.m. Taylor Road Family Recreation Facility, 6765 Taylor Road, Hamburg



Tuesday, May 11, 6-8 p.m. Taylor Road Family Recreation Facility, 6765 Taylor Road, Hamburg



The in-person sessions are limited to the first 30 registrants.

Virtual Trainings

April

Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May

Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

June

Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Free Narcan kits will be provided to those who attend in-person sessions, and virtual participants who provide a mailing address.

Additional information provided by the Erie County Department of Health:

Text for Narcan: 716-225-5473

Request an Emergency Narcan Box for your business: 716-858-7695

Buffalo & Erie County Addiction Hotline: 716-831-7007