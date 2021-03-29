Erie County announces dates and times for Narcan training sessions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health has announced the dates when people can get trained to use Narcan.
People who choose to get the training will learn how to spot the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer the life-saving reversal drug.
In addition to two in-person sessions, a series of virtual trainings are also being offered.
REGISTER | Here’s how to enroll in a training session.
Spring 2021 Schedule
In-Person
- Wednesday, April 14 — 6-8 p.m.
- Taylor Road Family Recreation Facility, 6765 Taylor Road, Hamburg
- Tuesday, May 11, 6-8 p.m.
- Taylor Road Family Recreation Facility, 6765 Taylor Road, Hamburg
The in-person sessions are limited to the first 30 registrants.
Virtual Trainings
April
- Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
May
- Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
June
- Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Free Narcan kits will be provided to those who attend in-person sessions, and virtual participants who provide a mailing address.
Additional information provided by the Erie County Department of Health:
- Text for Narcan: 716-225-5473
- Request an Emergency Narcan Box for your business: 716-858-7695
- Buffalo & Erie County Addiction Hotline: 716-831-7007
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.