BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The online tool dubbed the Essential Employee Exemption Portal that launched Thursday is meant to be used during snowstorms or other emergencies, helping workers know if they are allowed on the road.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also says the new tool is important during times when there is a travel and driving ban in Erie County.

“The problem is magnified when you have vehicles on the roads that shouldn’t be there and then block the ability of public works and utility trucks to get down and try to fix what is down,” said Poloncarz.

To eliminate that problem the portal will put workers in three tiers, making it easier for employers to know who would be permitted to drive during a travel ban.

The classifications for businesses that are “essential” include the following:

Law Enforcement/Public Safety:

– Police, fire and rescue, emergency medical services and search and rescue personnel.

– Workers who provide information about and access to emergency services.

– Workers who respond to abuse and neglect of individuals and who support childcare and protective service programs.

– Hazardous materials technicians or specialists National Security sensitive operations.

Healthcare:

– Emergency medical service workers.

– Urgent care workers.

– Nurses, home care workers and other inpatient and outpatient support workers.

– Workplace safety employees Pharmacy staff (pharmacists, technicians, and equivalent).

– Hospital and laboratory workers.

– Human services workers including social workers, nutritionists and case managers.

– Workers who perform cybersecurity functions at health care and public health facilities.

Public Works:

– Workers involved in the operation and maintenance of public works facilities.

– Workers such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters and technicians who maintain basic safety and operations in these facilities.

– Highway/roadway clearing equipment operators.

Food and Agriculture:

– Farmers, ranch workers and farm support staff.

– Employees responsible for food safety and quality.

Utilities, Waste, and Wastewater:

– Workers involved in construction, maintenance, operations, engineering and logistics across the energy sector (electricity, natural gas, propane, etc.).

– Operational staff at water authorities, community water systems, wastewater treatment facilities, collection facilities and those involved in distribution.

– Workers responsible for digital systems supporting water system operations.

– Laboratory staff performing water sampling and analysis.



The list of essential employees will be reviewed each year, with Poloncarz saying those caught on the roads during an emergency who are not essential will face harsh penalties.

“Under New York State Law violation of a travel ban is a Class B misdemeanor, in which you can be hit with a $500 fine. People have been ticketed in recent snowstorms because of violating the law,” continued Poloncarz.

You can access the form now by visiting www.erie.gov/dhses and scrolling down to the appropriate tab.

From there employers will list their organization name, address and employees they want listed as essential. Once submitted, county officials will contact the employer to determine if travel will be allowed.



A spokesperson from Tops Markets responded to the new tool saying, “they applaud the county for their ongoing effort in providing clear safety guidelines and recognizing the role tops employees play in emergency events.”

There are a lot of businesses out there that we don’t necessarily know how critical they are. We have multiple tools at the emergency services level that we can actually roster these businesses where we can push notifications instantly to them, to push this beyond where pretty much everybody has a travel ban,” concluded Commissioner of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr.