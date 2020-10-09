Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition discussion focuses on stigma from online learning issues

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mental health was on the minds of experts during a virtual panel held this afternoon.

The Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition says the new way of learning for most students can be an emotional roller coaster and even connectivity issues could cause a stigma during remote classes.

Ka-Shara Jordon, a social worker at Niagara Falls High School says, “so it’s hard to…when a student’s having tech issues in class, when they’re on, like a video chat, for a teacher to stop and help them with tech issues, versus continuing to teach.”

Experts say one in five Americans lives with a mental health condition but fewer than half of those people seek help for it.