Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition discussion focuses on stigma from online learning issues

Erie County
Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mental health was on the minds of experts during a virtual panel held this afternoon.

The Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition says the new way of learning for most students can be an emotional roller coaster and even connectivity issues could cause a stigma during remote classes.

Ka-Shara Jordon, a social worker at Niagara Falls High School says, “so it’s hard to…when a student’s having tech issues in class, when they’re on, like a video chat, for a teacher to stop and help them with tech issues, versus continuing to teach.”

Experts say one in five Americans lives with a mental health condition but fewer than half of those people seek help for it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss