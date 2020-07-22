Erie County assistant district attorneys to undergo implicit bias training

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All assistant district attorneys in the office of Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will undergo implicit bias training on Wednesday afternoon.

The District Attorney’s office defines implicit biases as “unconscious and unintentional judgments based on stereotypes and past experiences, which can affect a person’s behavior and perpetuate discrimination based upon race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age or disability.”

Topics in Wednesday’s training, which will be provided virtually by Buffalo City Court Judge Lenora Foote-Beavers, include equal access to justice, serving a diverse population, inclusion initiatives and sensitivity to cultural differences.

In New York, experienced attorneys must complete 24 credit hours of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) every two years. Since 2018, one of these hours must have a focus on diversity, inclusion and elimination of bias.

“I continue to support any continuing education for prosecutors in my office. I believe this is the most important training to ensure that all people accused of a crime, no matter their race, gender, age, or identity, are prosecuted fairly,” Flynn said.

