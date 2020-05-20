Erie County beaches won’t open for holiday weekend

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo announced last week state beaches would be open for Memorial Day weekend, as long as people follow social distancing.

Today, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced most of those won’t even be open.

He started off by stating that Erie County beaches like Bennett and Lake Erie Beach won’t be open at all.

Poloncarz says typically county beaches don’t even open until June anyway and this year is no different – although he did not say when we can expect them to open for the season.

Local law enforcement and the parks department will be patrolling area beaches this weekend to make sure people are following these closures.

Poloncarz reminded people that county parks and golf courses are open for use.

People must still practice safe social distancing even when out in a park. That includes wearing masks and sanitizing your hands.

As for beaches, some state-owned ones will be open this weekend including Woodlawn and Beaver Island. Evangola Beach will be open starting Friday. Swimming will be allowed at Beaver Island and Woodlawn where lifeguards will be on duty.