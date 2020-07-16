Erie County Board of Elections certifies NY-27 special election results

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Board of Elections certified the county results of the NY-27 Congressional District Special Election.

Commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner made the announcement this afternoon.

They say the results certified today do not include votes in the seven other counties that make up NY-27.

The final district-wide certification will be made by the State Board of Elections.

According to the BOE, Republican Chris Jacobs, who also appeared on the Independence Party line, received 37,910 votes, and Nate McMurray received 36,492 votes on the Democratic and Working Families Party line.

Libertarian Duane Whitmer and Green Party candidate Michael Gammariello received 630 and 488 votes, respectively, the BOE says.

The commissioners tell News 4 more than 41,000 of the votes in the special election were cast by mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.