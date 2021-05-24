Erie County BOE reminds voters deadline for primary registration is Friday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Board of Elections is reminding residents the voter registration deadline for the June 22 primaries is this Friday.

Officials say registration forms must be postmarked by Friday or delivered in person to the BOE office at 134 W. Eagle St.

Anyone who registers with the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, or Working Families party lines are eligible to vote in a primary, according to the BOE.

The BOE also says it should be advised of changes of address by next Wednesday. Early primary voting begins Saturday, June 12, and goes through Sunday, June 20.

For more information and voter registration forms, click here.