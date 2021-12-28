Erie County breaks daily COVID-19 case record again

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has a new record number of daily cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, 1,368 new cases were reported in the county.

17.1 percent of the tests taken that day were positive. 56 of the 129 rapid tests taken at a Erie County Department of Health site were positive.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 144,605 confirmed cases in the county.

COVID-19 News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

George Richert is an award-winning reporter who first joined the News 4 team in 1998, later returning in 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now