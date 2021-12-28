Erie County breaks daily COVID-19 case record again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has a new record number of daily cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, 1,368 new cases were reported in the county.

17.1 percent of the tests taken that day were positive. 56 of the 129 rapid tests taken at a Erie County Department of Health site were positive.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 144,605 confirmed cases in the county.

First Omicron case in Erie County traced back to December 7-10, so it has been here for nearly 3 weeks and now is estimated to account for about 60% of new cases in Erie County now according to @markpoloncarz @news4buffalo — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) December 28, 2021

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.