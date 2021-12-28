Erie County breaks daily COVID-19 case record again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County has a new record number of daily cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, 1,368 new cases were reported in the county.
17.1 percent of the tests taken that day were positive. 56 of the 129 rapid tests taken at a Erie County Department of Health site were positive.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 144,605 confirmed cases in the county.
