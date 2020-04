ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County officials released a chart showing COVID-19 hospital admissions in comparison to discharges.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says, on average, there are more new case admissions, but some days discharges are greater.

Here’s a full look at the chart Erie County released on Wednesday:

Courtesy Erie County

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.