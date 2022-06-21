BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is Your Local Election Headquarters. One of the candidates for Erie County clerk voted Monday.

Melissa Hartman is challenging incumbent Mickey Kearns.

Hartman has the Democratic party’s endorsement for the job. Right now, she’s the Eden town supervisor.

Hartman voted at the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo.

She told us, she’s confident, despite running against a well-known incumbent.

“I feel that we’re running a really good campaign, I have the experience to do this with governmental background with my last seven years,” Hartman told News 4. “I think that politics don’t really belong in this position, which I think makes me a really good candidate so I’m not worried about running against an incumbent, I, I’ve done it before, and I’ve won.”

Kearns is running for his second full term as Erie County clerk.