Erie County Clerk honoring Purple Heart recipients even during pandemic

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns honors Purple Heart recipients every year.

This year will be different because of the pandemic.

Instead of holding a large ceremony this year, he’s delivering certificates and lawn signs to Purple Heart Veterans and their families throughout the week.

This is the third year Erie County has worked to congratulate recipients.

During a news conference, Kearns said our veterans deserved to be recognized, even during the pandemic.

Kearns is teaming up with Military Order of the Purple Heart to unveil another Wounded Warriors parking lot sign.

That’s happening Wednesday at the Orchard Park Community Center.