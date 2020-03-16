Erie County Clerk looking to limit visitors at auto bureaus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns is held a conference to discuss how the county’s auto bureaus are working to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Attempts are being made to strengthen social distancing. With a gallon of NYS Clean hand sanitizer next to him, Kearns outlined the following points:

People should avoid the auto bureaus if they have been to any of the following countries in the last 14 days: China, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Iran. Any other country reported by the CDC to have “widespread sustained” or “sustained community” spread of coronavirus can be added to that list.

Here are the other recommendations listed by Kearns: