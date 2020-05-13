Erie County Clerk pleased with Green Light Law arguments in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns says he is pleased with the oral arguments that took place regarding the constitutionality of the Green Light Law.

On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court Second Circuit Court of Appeals heard the arguments over Kearns’ appeal of a lower court decision that dismissed his lawsuit challenging the law.

Arguments were held via teleconferencing platforms.

“I am very pleased with today’s arguments and I could not be more proud of the hard work of the Erie County Attorney’s Office,” Kearns says. After hearing the questions of the panel of judges, we are happy with where they are focusing their attention and

are optimistic about success.”

Kearns says the Green Light Law, which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license, compels him to violate his oath of office.

“I put my hand on our family Bible and took an oath of office that I would uphold the

constitutions of the state and federal governments,” Kearns said. “Because New York State doesn’t like the President’s immigration policies, they have made County Clerks across the state a cog in a legislative scheme to ensure it’s impossible for them to uphold their oath of office. I’m happy to stand up for the solemn promise that every elected official makes.”

MORE | Audio of the arguments can be found here.