Erie County Clerk reminding motorcycle riders to renew registration

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Motorcycle registrations are due to expire this Friday, so Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns is reminding owners to renew their registration.

Riders can renew locally by mail or by scheduling an appointment here.

Kearns says to renew in person, bring the completed registration renewal form from the New York State DMV along with $17.50 to obtain the registration at that time.

He also says the people looking to renew by mail can do it by requesting a postage-paid Renew Local envelope from his office or use a personal plain envelope addressed to the Erie County Clerk’s Office.

Renewers are asked to include a check or money order of $17.50 made payable to “Erie County Clerk” and include your license plate number and phone number in the memo section. Kearns adds you must include the completed registration renewal form from the state DMV as well.

Once processed, a motorcycle registration will be mailed back within ten business days.

Kearns says riders cannot renew a registration that is suspended or revoked, expired for more than a year, or if the motorcycle has not been inspected in the past 12 months.