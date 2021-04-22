Erie County Clerk reminds people to renew their travel documents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns wants people to make sure that they have enough time to get their travel documents renewed.

He says anyone with a passport that’s valid for only six months or less should begin the process, even if they’re not planning to travel outside the U.S. in the near future.

“The State Department recently notified us that routine processing times are now at ten to twelve weeks and expedited service is four to six weeks. Since international travel is on pause, this seems like an opportune time to begin the process for anyone needing a passport to check your current passport to see when it expires in order to avoid delays once overseas travel restrictions are lifted.” Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns

The reasons behind the longer times are, according to Kearns, unprecedented mail volume and agency application centers across the U.S. limiting in-person services.

Starting this October, anyone who wishes to fly domestically must either have a passport, enhanced driver’s license or a REAL ID.

On weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., people can apply for a passport card, passport book or both at either of the following places:

Old County Hall (92 Franklin St., Buffalo)

County Clerk’s Outreach Center (1088 Union Rd., West Seneca)

Payment must be made with either a check or money order.

Instructions on how to renew a passport can be found here. Renewal applications must be submitted through the mail.