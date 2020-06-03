Erie County Clerk says changes to DMV are coming

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–There are some changes coming to the DMV in Erie County.

County Clerk Mickey Kearns held a press conference this morning to talk about that and other changes.

The offices of the DMV are not open yet due to the coronavirus, but there are changes coming once the doors reopen.

Kearns says you will need to set up an appointment much like you do to get a haircut or make a medical appointment.

“When I became clerk, we instituted ready, reserve, renew. You heard me talk a lot about making appointments. We’re all ready to make appointments. It’s going to be a new normal for the public, you won’t be able to just go to a building anymore, you’re going to have to make an appointment, and I think that’s going to be good. I think you’re going to see we’re going to be able to control the flow of people,” Kearns said.