BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An employee from the Erie County Clerk’s Office has been suspended, sources told News 4 on Tuesday.

The suspension comes following a second comptroller report was released last month, which showed around $114,000 missing from the clerk’s office.

News 4 was not told the name of the employee, or if the suspension is in connection to the audit.

Both Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns’ office as well as Erie County comptroller Kevin Hardwick declined to comment.