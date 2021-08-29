Erie County Clerk’s office hosts foreclosure and zombie prevention assistance drive-up

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is lending a helping hand to homeowners having a tough time.

The county clerk’s office held a foreclosure and zombie prevention assistance drive-up Saturday. It was at the Auto Bureau on George Urban Boulevard.

The Western New York Law Center was there to provide some legal advice.

They say this offers a setting people might be more comfortable with.

“A lot of people don’t reach out when they’re behind because a lot of people are embarrassed because of their situation. So, we try every different kind of way we can to reach people, and some people are more comfortable just driving through and getting information. Others are more comfortable stopping and speaking with one of our attorneys,” said Kate Lockhart of the Western New York Law Center.

The Law Center says if you’re behind on your taxes or mortgage, the best thing you can do is stay in your home and reach out for legal advice.

For more resources, click here.