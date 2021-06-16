Erie County Clerk’s Office will no longer strictly enforce mask-wearing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Facilities operated by the Erie County Clerk’s Office will no longer strictly enforce a mask-wearing policy.

Unvaccinated people still must wear a mask, but those who have been protected against COVID-19 will not need to.

“As we recognize the progress in the fight against COVID-19 it is important that we also prioritize returning to ‘business as usual.’ After meeting vaccination milestones, it is time for the County Clerk’s Office to shift its policies to harmonize with guidance for fully vaccinated individuals set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the State of New York.” Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns

