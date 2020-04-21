Erie County Comptroller calls for more federal aid while projecting huge losses in sales tax revenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Like Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been, Erie County’s Comptroller is also calling on the federal government for more help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stefan Mychajliw is warning county legislators of a potentially massive drop in sales tax revenue.

In a letter, Mychajliw says that if that revenue drops between 50 and 80 percent from March through June, millions of dollars in revenue would be lost. In the worst case scenario of 80 percent, he says that could mean nearly $128 million lost.

This past March, Mychajliw estimated sales tax revenue losses between almost $16 million and nearly $80 million.

“I have been providing updates to county legislators on a regular basis on what our losses could be, so that they can prepare for the worst,” said Comptroller Mychajliw. “Having said that, I have called on our leaders in Washington to include federal aid to local governments in the next stimulus package to help offset the anticipated losses.”

Westchester County, which is similar in size to Erie County, could see revenue losses of $90-160 million.

“The state now has about a $15 billion deficit, somewhere between a $10 and $15 billion deficit,” Gov. Cuomo said this past Sunday. “I don’t have any funding to do what I normally do. I normally fund schools. You’ll see a 50 percent cut in education. You’ll see a cut to hospitals, in the midst of all of this.”

Days prior to this, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county could lose up to $140 million in revenue.

“It’s greater than what we have in our piggy bank,” Poloncarz said.

The $159 million in federal assistance designated to Erie County has been earmarked as strictly for COVID-19-related expenses.

Mychajliw says ““I have been reaching out to our federal delegation, asking them to provide additional assistance. I am again urging our federal lawmakers to act swiftly and with certainty to provide additional relief to local governments. Without that assistance, our cities, towns, villages and school districts will experience potentially devastating impacts to their budgets.”

