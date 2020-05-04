Erie County Comptroller declares deficit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw has declared a deficit.

Mychajliw wrote a letter to the Erie County Legislature, informing them that projected revenues through the end of the fiscal year are less than what was appropriated.

As a result, Mychajliw says this will lead to “a projected year-end deficit in excess of 50 percent of the county’s undesignated, unreserved fund balance, as of the end of the 2019 fiscal year.”

At the end of that fiscal year, the unaudited total general fund balance was $173,749,601.

Mychajliw’s office is projecting that sales tax revenue will fail to achieve budgeted revenue by $127,933,095.

But a shortfall in sales tax revenue is not the only problem Erie County communities face. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says localities can expect 20 percent less state aid than what was budgeted, according to Mychajliw’s letter.

Mychajliw says he expects state aid to fail to achieve revenue by more than $36 million.

Altogether, he estimates Erie County’s revenue shortfall to be more than $206 million. Despite this, conditions like additional federal or state aid could change these numbers.

Additional deficits are expected in the road, road repair reserve, library, debt service, grant and sewer funds.

As obligated by the Erie County Charter, County Executive Mark Poloncarz must now draft a written proposal of remedies to overcome the deficit within seven days.

This will then be given to the Erie County Legislature. Mychajliw will then have one week to submit written comments concerning the plan.

After that, the Legislature will then have three weeks to act on the plan. If they do not, Poloncarz’s proposal will be deemed adopted.

If Poloncarz’s proposed amendments are approved by the Legislature, the unaudited, undesignated, unreserved (unassigned) fund balance would be $102,898,000.

