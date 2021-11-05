Erie County comptroller-elect Kevin Hardwick speaks on campaign and outlines his plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the biggest races in Tuesday’s general election was for Erie County comptroller.
Voters chose Democrat Kevin Hardwick to take over the seat which is being vacated by Stefan Mychajliw. Hardwick beat Republican challenger Lynne Dixon by more than 12,000 votes.
Hardwick joined us on News 4 at 4:30 to speak about his campaign, plans for his new role and Bills stadium negotiations. Watch in the video player above.
