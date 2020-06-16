Erie County Comptroller launches GoFundMe for Buffalo PBA

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw created a GoFundMe to benefit the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

Mychajliw says the effort supports all men and women in the Buffalo Police Department represented by the police union.

He says that includes officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, who were charged with assault after a video surfaced of them shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino during a demonstration in downtown Buffalo.

“Hollywood elitists are raising resources for criminals that attack police, burn down businesses, and loot. I choose to focus my efforts raising money for law enforcement. Now more than ever, police need to know the ‘silent majority’ supports them. We have their back,” Mychajliw said. “Police are under attack by radical anarchists that want to defund law enforcement. I say ‘enough.’ It’s time to fight back. One way to do that is to donate directly to the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.”

Mychajliw says any donations will go directly to the Buffalo PBA, and those who want to donate can visit his Twitter and Facebook pages.

He adds that this comes in light of the national calls to defund police across the country.

