Erie County Comptroller rails against Legislator Hardwick over vote on county budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw didn’t mince words when releasing a statement on the proposed county budget for 2021.

According to Mychajliw’s office, the proposed budget “adds pork” and “cuts cops.”

“Radical progressive Kevin Hardwick and fellow liberals just voted for a budget that defunds police, cuts nine sheriff’s deputies, raises your taxes and increases government spending, but gave himself $4 million in pork money.

Let that sink in.

Kevin Hardwick stands strong with the political party that supported Black Lives Matter, supported anarchists attacking police, supported rioters burning down businesses. And what did he do? Voted to defund police and lined his pockets with millions in political pork money.

If radical progressives like Kevin Hardwick cared about you, he would give back every penny of the $4 million in pork money for himself, and restore the cops he just cut, to put officers back on the payroll.

The Hardwick hypocrisy does not end there. He voted for a “thoughts and prayers,” feel good resolution generically and vaguely supporting businesses shut down because of COVID.

And in the same session voted AGAINST giving struggling businesses an additional $5 million in grants to help them survive.

Kevin Hardwick: voted against supporting businesses. Defunds police. Supports Black Lives Matter. Supports anarchists rioting in the streets and burning down your community.

But he sure loves cutting cops and giving himself and fellow radicals $4 million in pork money.”

Stefan Mychajliw