Erie County Comptroller says hotel tax receipts are down 54%

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County’s Comptroller says the county’s finances took a serious hit because of the pandemic. As for hotels, people weren’t staying overnight as often.

Stefan Mychajliw sent the legislature the figures, which show “bed tax” receipts were down by more than half, during the first six months of this year compared to 2019.

That’s a drop of more than $2.5 million.

The bulk of those taxes are paid for by people who don’t live in Erie County.

Hotels that ask to pay their tax receipts late will not pay penalties for doing so.

But the comptroller says hotels will be charged interest on those delayed payments.