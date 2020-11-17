Erie County Comptroller says sales tax revenues off about 3%

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County lawmakers met today to discuss what will be in the county’s budget for 2021 and how those items will be paid for.

The pandemic has made planning much more unpredictable than in years past.

County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says in the average month during the pandemic, sales tax revenues are down about 3% with big swings due to how the state makes payments to counties.

Mychajliw also says Erie County is not taking as hard a hit from the Canadian border being closed as Niagara County is.

“A lot of it I think could be the fact that a lot of the checks from the federal government, out there, in the economy, and a lot of people were shopping online,” Mychajliw added.

The county legislature is expected to review, amend, and adopt a budget for next year, by the first week of December.