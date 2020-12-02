Erie County Comptroller’s office to take over collection of COVID-related fines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Comptroller’s office is making a change to the way COVID-related fines are collected.

Effective Thursday, all COVID-related fines will be handled by Comptroller’s office, instead of the County Department of Health.

The Comptroller’s office says this is being done to keep health officials from “collecting, cashing and depositing” the fines.

“I am exerting the accounting authority given to my Office by the Erie County Charter,” Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says. “Changing accounting policies fall under my authority as Erie County Comptroller. This change in policy does not require approval by the County Executive or Legislature. It is granted to the Office of Erie County Comptroller regardless of who is elected to the position. I am Erie County’s Chief Fiscal and Accounting Officer, not the Health Department.”

Mychajliw says that if the Department of Health does not comply with this new process, he will immediately freeze and close their bank accounts.

“I changed policies to help businesses crippled by the closure of the economy. I am happy to help again. We must do everything we can to save businesses,” added Comptroller Mychajliw.

Struggling businesses that may have trouble making payments can follow a payment plan depending on how much they owe. Here are the plans:

$1,000 or less: 20-year payment plan

$1,001 to $5,000: 30-year payment plan

$5,001 to $10,000: 40-year payment plan

$10,001 to $15,000: 50-year payment plan

$15,001 and above: 100-year payment plan

“Erie County government is punitively punishing businesses and families due to inconsistent COVID related fines. The golf course where Mark Poloncarz played with his friends without a mask did not face fines,” Mychajliw says. “The County Executive and his friends were photographed mask-less, with alcohol and communal food in front of them. Big box stores and supermarkets can have thousands of people shop there. It is mom and pop, small businesses that are being ruined by Erie County government.”