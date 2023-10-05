BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s Department of Mental Health has introduced a new app to connect parents with mental health and behavioral resources for their children.

It’s called “Erie Path,” and was introduced Wednesday at Kenmore West High School.

“When you have a kid or teen who is facing a challenge, that can disrupt so many other parts of their lives – their education, their physical health, their development,” Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera said. “This tool will give parents a way to get their child the care they need.”

Additionally, Erie County says the app lists resources for services for adults, including information on housing, employment and food pantries.

The county says content will be updated regularly, with nearly 700 local programs and services listed, as well as more than 1,300 informational resources. The app is available for Android and iPhone devices.