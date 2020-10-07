Erie County Control Board concerned about ECC’s enrollment drops affecting finances

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The latest concerns about Erie County finances were on the minds of the county control board as they held this online hearing today.

Board members quickly turned their attention to Erie Community College which has had a drop in enrollment.

They say part of the reason is a state program that helps students afford college.

“The governor, with the excelsior scholarhip program, moved students who would normally go to community colleges because of the price advantage, to a four-year institution because their tuition was taken care of,” one board member said.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz is due to present a budget for 2021 in early November.