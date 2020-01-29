Health Commissioner says no lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s health commissioner said Wednesday that there are no lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus strain locally, who also that she feels secure that the situation is under control.

Dr. Gale Burstein said there are five positive cases of the viral infection in the United States, with 68 negative results confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control with 96 tests pending. There are potential cases under investigation in 36 states, and 19 countries with confirmed cases, with the overwhelming majority in China, said Burstein.

Burstein cited up-to-date CDC info about 6,000 cases and 132 deaths worldwide, and said that samples from 10 people in New York state were sent to the CDC, with seven determined negative and three pending.

Burstein reinforced that she cannot by law talk about the specifics of any case, confirmed or not, but said in addition to taking safeguard yourself through hygiene and doctor visits, to look for information from health officials, and not questionable social media sources.

“We really all have to be smart about this and remember what our informational sources are,” Burstein said, “and some random Facebook guy that posts something may not be a reliable source of information.”

Burstein cited the CDC, New York State Department of Health and the Erie County websites all as trusted sources of information.