ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office reported via Twitter Saturday evening that the phone system for incarcerated individuals at the Erie County Correctional Facility is experiencing technical problems.

The Sheriff’s office told News 4 they believe the outage was caused when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday near the facility. The crash happened on Walden Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. The driver of the vehicle reportedly died in the crash, which the Sheriff’s office believes was caused by a medical event.

The office said Verizon and the facility’s phone provider are working to fix the issue. News 4 will provide updates as the situation develops.